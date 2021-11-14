Healthcare Pros
Police investigate two, separate shootings just hours apart

Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating two, separate shootings that left a man and a teenager injured Saturday.

According to the Facebook post by Petersburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to the first shooting, around midnight, in the 200 block of S. South Street.

They said that they located a victim who was flown to a Richmond area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A second shooting that took place about four hours earlier was also posted to Facebook.

Police said that a 15-year-old female was shot in the 100 block of W. Wythe Street, and she was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information currently available in either of the two shootings.

This is a developing story.

