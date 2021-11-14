Police investigate deadly stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a man Saturday.

In a press release, RPD’s Public Information Officer Phon Hoonsan said that officers responded to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street, around 9:12 p.m., for the report of a suspicious situation.

Hoonsan stated that the officers arrived and located an adult male with multiple stab wounds, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

