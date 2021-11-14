Healthcare Pros
Police investigate deadly stabbing

Anyone with information Call RPD Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.(Associated Press)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that claimed the life of a man Saturday.

In a press release, RPD’s Public Information Officer Phon Hoonsan said that officers responded to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street, around 9:12 p.m., for the report of a suspicious situation.

Hoonsan stated that the officers arrived and located an adult male with multiple stab wounds, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

