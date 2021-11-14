Man killed in Broad Rock Boulevard crash

Healthcare Pros
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a vehicle hitting a pole.(The T&D)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are currently investigating a fatal crash on Sunday morning that claimed the life of a man.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a vehicle hitting a pole. After officers arrived, they found the injured male driver and sole occupant inside the sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the vehicle was heading westbound on Broad Rock Boulevard when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

