Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing on Saturday.

Just after 9:00 p.m. police responded to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for the report of a suspicious situation. Once they arrived officers found Robert Pulling, 54, of Richmond with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested for failure to appear and charged with robbery in relation to this incident. Police say additional charges are pending.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.