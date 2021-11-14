Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun events happening around Richmond this year!

Illuminate Light Show

Central Virginia’s longest-running Christmas lights and music show made its return to Meadow Event Park on Nov. 12.

The show will feature 2.5 million LED lights displayed throughout a 2.5-mile route fully synchronized to Christmas music played through car steroes.

Santa’s Village will make its return this year, and guests can find food and games and Santa himself will make an appearance until Dec. 23.

The show runs from Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, 2022.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

The fan-favorite holiday event made its return to Busch Gardens on Nov. 12.

This year, there will be new special events and performances including Celtic Fyre®: A Christmas Celebration, Up on the Haus Top, Unto Us, a holiday scavenger hunt, and the North Pole Nightcap Bar.

Guest will also enjoy favorites such as Santa’s Workshop, the Christmas Town Express, and ‘Twas that Night’ ice skating show.

The event will run on specific dates through Jan. 2, 2022.

For more information and tickets, click here

Tree Decorating Contest at West Broad Village

Starting Nov. 12, participating retailers and restaurants in West Broad Village will have decorated trees on display near The Pad

Community members will be able to vote for their favorite tree via text, and the tree with the most votes will receive $1,000 donated on behalf of West Broad Village to the participating nonprofit.

The tree that places 2nd to 4th place will receive $500 donations each.

The contest runs through Dec. 27.

Stony Point Sip & Shop

Stony Point Sip & Shop, presented by PopUp Market RVA made its return on Nov. 13.

The Sip & Shop will feature dozens of rotating artisans, craft, and other local business vendors. Each week will showcase a new lineup of vendors including, Woodworking, Art & Homemade, Clothing, Jewelry & Accessories, and more.

In addition to on-site adult beverage sales, Sip & Shop will feature Virginia Wineries and Distilleries offering tastings and full bottle sales.

Sip & Shop will run every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19, plus Black Friday

To see the full lineup of participating vendors, click here.

Tucker Drama Craft & Vendor Fair

JR Tucker Drama is inviting the community to get their holiday shopping done in a one-stop-shop event.

The event will be held Nov. 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature 40+ vendors in the areas of candles, art, jewelry, skincare, and more.

Admission is free and the event will be located in the school’s new building at 2910 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

Stories at the Museum: Happy Thanksgiving Snoopy

The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will be hosting a read-aloud storytime for pre-k and elementary school students along with a craft activity.

The event will be held on Nov. 20 at the museum located on 428 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

After reading “Happy Thanksgiving Snoopy,” kids will make a hand turkey.

Gingerbread House Kits at West Broad Village

West Broad Village will be providing gingerbread house kits (while supplies last) starting Dec. 3.

These complimentary gingerbread decorating kits will be provided to the community through participating retailers.

This event will run through Dec. 24.

For more information, click here.

38th Annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

Richmond’s famous Christmas Parade will make its return this year with the theme “Bringing Back the Fun in 2021.”

The event will be on Dec. 4 at 10:00 a.m. along Broad street (between the Science Museum and 7th Street).

The lineup will feature Legendary Santa, college marching bands, and those beautiful colorful floats.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, click here.

Ashland Christmas Market

The Ashland Christmas Market is one of several events that will be held in Ashland.

The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Shops will have sidewalk sales, pop-up shops, and displays from local artisans and crafters. Live music, outdoor dining, art exhibits and more will be featured.

Jingle Bell Bazaar

The Jingle Bell Bazaar hosted by Richmond Country Club will be held on Dec. 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event will feature a variety of vendors and will be located at the club on 12950 Patterson Avenue.

Admission and parking are free, and all proceeds will go to GoochlandCares.

Hip Hop Nutcracker

The Hip Hop Nutcracker will take the classic Nutcracker story and put a New York contemporary twist on the beloved German legend.

The event will be held Dec. 8 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Altria Theater.

The show will feature a cast of all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl

The Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl will allow for guests to dress up as their favorite holiday villain or hero and walk through downtown Ashland.

The event will be held on Dec. 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the Ashland Theatre will have an after-party and concert from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Movies on the Island: Elf

Discover your inner elf with this year’s showing of Elf at Brown’s Island, presented by Venture Richmond.

Guests can find their perfect spot on the island and enjoy this holiday film while looking at the stunning views of the James River and Downtown’s skyline.

The event will be held on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Seating is first-come, first-served tickets are $5.

Parking will be available in the Belle Isle parking lot and on-street parking will be available along 2nd and 5th Streets.

To purchase tickets, click here.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play brings the entire town of Bedford Falls to life as it tells the story of George Baily in the form of a live 1940s radio broadcast.

The event will take place on Dec. 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the November Theatre at 114 West Broad Street.

Light The Way to 2022

Community members will be able to bring in 2022 the right way with a lighted stroll through Downtown Ashland.

The event will be held on Dec. 31 at 6:00 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.