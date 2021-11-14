Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cool to end the weekend

No significant rain chances the next 7 days
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn colder today then warm back up into the workweek.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s & low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance for a shower. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

