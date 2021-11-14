Forecast: Cool to end the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures turn colder today then warm back up into the workweek.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s & low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance for a shower. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.