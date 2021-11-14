Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Chilly Monday, much warmer by midweek

A chance for showers arrives late Thursday
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly temperatures on Monday will be followed by a brief but substantial midweek warmup.

Sunday Night: Cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

