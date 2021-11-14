Healthcare Pros
Eight, including three firefighters, taken to hospital after Franklin County fire

Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night(WDBJ7 viewer)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday, you could still see and smell the charred remains of a major fire that devastated a house and neighborhood.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Department of Public Safety, crews responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 10 Southern Key for a report of multiple people trapped in a building.

The home was engulfed when fire units arrived. They also found four people trapped on the back deck that was approximately 12 feet off the ground.

Three were rescued by emergency officials, while one jumped from the platform.

Each patient was taken to a local hospital, with one later transported to Wake Forest University.

The next door neighbors have known the family for 20 years, saying the situation is terrible, but thankful responding agencies were able to get the fire under control before it spread to their house and others. Neighbors say there was worry the wind would spread the fire to their house, but it was stopped before resulting in a few small burns to the roof and deck.

One person WDBJ7 spoke with, who declined to go on camera, said the scene looked like a Christmas light show as the fire was put out.

Driver after driver stopped to see the devastation Sunday, residents wondering what’s next for the house and the family.

There are still a lot of details WDBJ7′s is trying to confirm, including the cause of the fire. Franklin County’s Director of Public Safety will be meeting the media for an interview Monday morning.

