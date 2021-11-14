Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Disturbing new details released in deadly Richmond stabbing

Richmond police
Richmond police(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials documents are revealing some disturbing details about a deadly stabbing in Richmond

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some of the new details in this story are graphic in nature.

Official documents indicate that the man killed in a Richmond stabbing was also bound up with clothing and had his throat slit.

Just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for the report of a suspicious situation.

Once they arrived, officers found Robert Pulling, 54, of Richmond with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Documents also show the apartment door’s lock was damaged, and articles of clothing were tied around Pulling’s ankles and wrists.

Documents say that multiple marks were found on his face and head, along with a large cut across his neck.

Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond, was arrested for failure to appear and charged with robbery in relation to this incident. Police say additional charges are pending.

Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.(The Richmond Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street.
16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with...
Man has life-threatening injuries after Chesterfield shooting
Richmond shooting
Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

Latest News

Salvation Army volunteers
Salvation Army in central Virginia looking for Angel Tree volunteers
Richmond Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was shot and killed on the...
Man dies after shooting on Richmond’s northside
Chelsea Handler will be coming to Richmond at the Dominion Energy Center Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Comedian Chelsea Handler coming to Richmond
Police arrested 59-year-old Thomas Grant, of Henrico County, on two counts of misdemeanor...
Henrico man arrested after video reveals animal abuse