Disturbing new details released in deadly Richmond stabbing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Officials documents are revealing some disturbing details about a deadly stabbing in Richmond

GRAPHIC WARNING: Some of the new details in this story are graphic in nature.

Official documents indicate that the man killed in a Richmond stabbing was also bound up with clothing and had his throat slit.

Just after 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to the 2500 block of Melbourne Street for the report of a suspicious situation.

Once they arrived, officers found Robert Pulling, 54, of Richmond with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Documents also show the apartment door’s lock was damaged, and articles of clothing were tied around Pulling’s ankles and wrists.

Documents say that multiple marks were found on his face and head, along with a large cut across his neck.

Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond, was arrested for failure to appear and charged with robbery in relation to this incident. Police say additional charges are pending.

Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident. (The Richmond Police Department)

