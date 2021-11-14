Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Department of Wildlife Resources expands annual artwork competition

The second annual Restore the Wild artwork competition will allow for artists to submit their...
The second annual Restore the Wild artwork competition will allow for artists to submit their artwork that would support the competition’s mission of creating and maintaining a habitat to help Virginia’s wildlife thrive.(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife resources annual artwork competition is returning with expanded opportunities for artists.

The second annual Restore the Wild artwork competition will allow for artists to submit their artwork that would support the competition’s mission of creating and maintaining a habitat to help Virginia’s wildlife thrive.

For the upcoming competition, artists will be allowed to submit artwork in the categories of fine art print, sticker, youth (ages 16 and under), and “What Does Restore the Wild Mean to You?”

Every year, the competition will focus on one species focus - the species of choice for the 2022 competition is the loggerhead shrike. The DWR says this bird species has been identified as a Tier 1 Species of Greatest Conservation Need in the Virginia Wildlife Action Plan.

Photography submissions will not be allowed. Judges will evaluate the work based on artistic merit, precision in illustrating the species’ physical characteristics and habitat.

For more information about the competition, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight
Friday was opening day for Croaker’s Spot in Manchester. It welcomed customers back for...
Richmond restaurant reopens after 8 months due to fire
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released
One person injured in Prince George house fire

Latest News

Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office, arrests.org
Suspect arrested after leading police on chase following reported assault at New London supermarket
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
Anyone with information Call RPD Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or contact...
Police investigate deadly stabbing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart