Department of Wildlife Resources expands annual artwork competition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife resources annual artwork competition is returning with expanded opportunities for artists.

The second annual Restore the Wild artwork competition will allow for artists to submit their artwork that would support the competition’s mission of creating and maintaining a habitat to help Virginia’s wildlife thrive.

For the upcoming competition, artists will be allowed to submit artwork in the categories of fine art print, sticker, youth (ages 16 and under), and “What Does Restore the Wild Mean to You?”

Every year, the competition will focus on one species focus - the species of choice for the 2022 competition is the loggerhead shrike. The DWR says this bird species has been identified as a Tier 1 Species of Greatest Conservation Need in the Virginia Wildlife Action Plan.

Photography submissions will not be allowed. Judges will evaluate the work based on artistic merit, precision in illustrating the species’ physical characteristics and habitat.

For more information about the competition, click here.

