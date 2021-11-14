Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934. So far, no graves have been found.

The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for Native Americans. The dark history of abuses at the schools is now the subject of a nationwide investigation.

Margaret Jacobs, co-director of the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project, said some of the names identified so far might be duplicates, but the true death toll is likely much higher.

Jacobs said that many of the children died of diseases including tuberculosis. Some other deaths such as a drowning were reported by newspapers at the time.

When the school closed, documents were either destroyed or scattered across the country. Locating them has proved challenging for both the Genoa project and others working to gather information on the schools.

Many of the names linked to Genoa were found in newspaper archives, including the school’s student newspapers, said Jacobs, who also is a history professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight
Friday was opening day for Croaker’s Spot in Manchester. It welcomed customers back for...
Richmond restaurant reopens after 8 months due to fire
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age and about 5 feet...
Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight
One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released
One person injured in Prince George house fire

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service
Defense attorney Robert Rubin speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis...
EXPLAINER: In Arbery’s killing, what the McMichaels and Bryan defense is arguing
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two, separate shootings just hours apart
Brooklyn Pittman talks as she sits in her car with her dogs after receiving food from an Armed...
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity