Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight

LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.(Williamsburg Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Williamsburg has made an arrest following a stabbing that occurred overnight

LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg was arrested Friday night following the incident.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Richmond Road for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a 71-year-old female suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Riverside Doctors’ Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police say, the victim arrived at a Walgreens separately from Meekins, and according to witnesses, the women met outside and spoke for a few moments prior to the stabbing.

Meekins has been charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the identity of the victim has yet to be released.

