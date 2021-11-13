Street closures, towing enforcement in effect ahead of Richmond marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If your car is parked anywhere on the marathon course, you’ll want to move it immediately. The city’s towing enforcement is in full effect.

With nearly 15,000 runners poised to hit the pavement Saturday, the city is restricting parking along the racecourse to give runners as much space to run as safely as possible. Violators will be towed.

No parking signs were distributed across the city over the past week. Most of those road closures went into effect Friday evening at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

Richmond police say now is a time to start making accommodations if you haven’t done so already.

“It’s only a small moment in time for us to find parking and make alternate arrangements,” said Tracey Walker with Richmond Police. “There are open thoroughfares and we were just encouraging folks who are traveling across the river to make sure that they take major thoroughfares.”

Walker says the city has partnered with Seibert’s Towing Company to enforce all of the parking restrictions. If you are towed the city asks that you first reach out to the towing company at 804-233-5757.

“If you are concerned that your car has been towed, that’s going to be a good place to look,” said Walker. “The course itself will be closed for seven hours to make sure that everyone can participate safely and then later in the afternoon I would suspect that streets will begin opening as it’s safe.”

Here are the following streets that will be closed or modified for the marathon:

Thursday, November 11th

· N. 6th Street between E. Broad & Grace Street (8:00 AM-5:00 PM)

Friday, November 12th

· N. 6th Street between E. Broad and Grace Street (Friday 9:00 AM. - Saturday, November 13th, 12:00 PM.)

· Tredegar Street between S. 7th Street and Brown’s Island / 2nd Street Connector (Friday 10:00 AM. – Saturday, November 13th, 7:00 PM.)

· S. 5th Street between Bragg & Tredegar Street (Friday 10:00 AM- Saturday, November 13th, 5:00 PM.)

· S. 5th Street between Byrd & Bragg Street (Friday 5:00 PM –Saturday, November 13th, 6:00 PM.)

Saturday, November 13th

· Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street Connector (3:00 AM – 5:00 PM)

· Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N.10th Street (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Hermitage Road (Northbound) between N. Laburnum and Pope Ave (4:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

· N. Mulberry St. between W. Broad and Grace Street (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· N. 3rd Street between E. Broad and Main Street (4:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

· Cowardin Ave (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Ave and Lee Bridge (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

· Longview Dr. between Scottview and Wallowa Drive (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· Huguenot Rd. between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Rd. (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· Windsorview Dr. between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Ave. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· Riverside Dr. between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Dr. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· River/Cary St. Rd. between Maple/Libbie Ave and Three Chopt Rd. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Lee Bridge (2 /Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Ave. (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)

· Brook Rd. (Southbound Side) between Fauquier Ave and N. Lombardy St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Fauquier Ave (North/Southbound Sides) between Crestwood Rd. and Brook Road (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· Westmoreland Street between Monument Ave and Grove Ave (4:00 AM -10:00 AM)

· Forest Hill Ave (Westbound Side) between Windsorview Dr. and Semmes Ave (4:00 AM- 1:00 PM)

· Pope Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Crestwood Rd. (4:00 AM-2:00 PM)

· Scottview Dr. between Riverside Dr. and Longview Dr. (4:00 AM-12:00 PM)

· Belvidere (1 / Southbound Lane) between Lee Bridge and W. Main Street (4:00 AM – 1:00 PM)

· Wallowa Rd. between Longview Dr. and Windsorview Dr. (4:00 AM- 12:00 PM)

· Grove Ave (Westbound Side) Westmoreland Ave and Maple St. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Monument Ave (Westbound Side) between N. Mulberry Ave and Chantilly St. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

· Semmes Ave (Westbound Side) between Cowardin Ave and Forest Hill Ave/Roanoke Ave. (4:00 AM-1:00 PM)

· Bellevue Ave between Hermitage Rd. and Bryan Park (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· N. Lombardy St. between Brook Rd. and W. Grace Street (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Brookland Parkway (Both Sides) between Hermitage Rd. and Loxley Rd. (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· E. Franklin St. between N. 2nd and N. 6th St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Grace Street between N. Allen Ave and N. 4th St. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· W. Grace St. between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. Allen Ave (4:00 AM-9:00 AM)

· W. Main St. between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard (4:00 AM-2:00 PM)

· 5th Street between E. Grace and Byrd Street (4:00 AM-5:00 PM.)

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Northbound Side) between W. Cary St. and Hermitage Rd. (4:00 AM-3:00 PM)

· Arthur Ashe Boulevard (Southbound Side) between W. Broad St. and Monument Ave (4:00 AM-9:00 AM)

· Crestwood Rd. between Pope Ave and Fauquier Ave (4:00 AM-11:00 AM)

· Maple Ave between Grove Ave and River/Cary St. Rd. (4:00 AM-10:00 AM)

