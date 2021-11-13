Source: At least 1 child, several adults shot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A source said that at least one child and several adults were shot in Richmond on Friday evening.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

NBC12 is working to learn more details. Check back for updates.

