Senior Alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-385-7924.
(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for a missing man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Fairfax City Police Department is searching for Wayne Davis, 58, who was last seen on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Main Street in Fairfax.

Police said he might be wearing a red and white tye-dye t-shirt, blue jeans and black lace-up boots.

Davis is believed to be traveling on foot and not in a vehicle.

Due to his cognitive impairment, police believe his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-385-7924.

