Science Museum to host annual Model Railroad Show

The Model Railroad Show takes place Friday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 28.
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend after Thanksgiving, the Science Museum’s annual tradition The Model Railroad Show will make its return.

The three-day event will be held Nov. 26-28 and will feature eight different train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through landscapes and miniature cities.

The three-day event features eight different train displays with various scaled locomotives...
Guests will also be able to help with a collaborative railroad scene and make a conductor hat.

All activities are free with Science Museum admission and members and children two and under are admitted free. Military, teacher, and EBT cardholder discounts will also be offered.

The museum says they will follow a timed entry to the show with 75 tickets available in each 15-minute time slot. Attendees can purchase tickets online in advance, and onsite tickets will be sold in person based on availability.

