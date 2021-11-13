Richmond restaurant re-opens after 8 months due to fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular Richmond restaurant devastated by a fire finally re-opens after eight months of having to turn customers away.

Friday was opening day for Croaker’s Spot in Manchester. It welcomed customers back for in-person dining for the first time since March and staff was met with a packed house.

“This is amazing. It’s amazing. I love them all,” Sherita McGowan said as she took a peek inside of a crowd gathered in and out of her restaurant. She couldn’t be more grateful. “The dining room and the bar and all the booths are full.”

It’s been a tough road getting here.

“Channel 12 is the one who broke the news when the fire actually happened,” she said.

It was back in March. Flames overtook Croaker Spot’s kitchen as smoke billowed from the roof.

“We evacuated all of the staff,” said McGowan recounting that night. “They did what they could to try to put it out but they had already called the fire department…They had to take out some of my equipment. They had to take out my fire suppression system. It was all of those repairs and getting everything fixed that took the longest,”.

It took 8 months before they could re-open.

“When there’s fire, there’s soot so we had to do some painting. We had to clean out the freezers and refrigerators because they took the electricity so we were losing all the supplies that we had.”

It meant re-stocking before being able to welcome folks back.

“Due to Covid and being able to get things shipped in, you order something and it takes 6 weeks as opposed to 6 days to get it back in.”

Bad news aside, Croaker’s Spot is back and when it comes down to it, all of their faithful fans were patiently standing by.

“Our customers have said today ‘Thank God ya’ll are back. We’ve been waiting’,” McGowan said with a smile.

About 70% of the restaurant’s former staff are back on the job. The owner says the fire department is still working to get to the bottom of what sparked the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

