Richmond Police launching task force to investigate fatal shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and city leaders are asking members of the community to come forwards if they have information relating to Friday night’s shooting that killed two young people and injured two adults.

“I come at this with a loss of words, because these are crimes that should not happen,” said Mayor Levar Stoney on Saturday morning.

The 67th and 68th homicide in the city last night according to police: 9 and 14-year-old boys. It happened around 7:30 on the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road.

Two men were also shot at the scene and were taken with the children to the hospital.

“We have to ask ourselves when does it stop? We’ve been here one too many times --particularly when it involves a child,” Mayor Stoney said.

Richmond Police said the two boys were not related but did not say yet whether or not the men were related to them.

“What could be more frustrating is that we have people in the community that is doing these acts, and don’t say anything,” said Police Chief Gerald Smith.

Chief Smith announced that the city was already building a brand new task force to help bring these shooters to justice.

“Starting with this particular incident, and we will be going after [the shooters], we will be identifying them, and we will be bringing them forth for prosecution.”

He says the task force will consist of officers from around the city, along with special units and Federal agencies.

In the meantime, city leaders stressed the work of the force relied on help from the community, to which Richmond City Council President Cynthia Newbille pledged to engage.

“Our police department will do their part - the Chief and his staff and the Mayor - but the community now has to step up as well. And I’ll be looking to work even more diligently with our community to talk about those strategies that we pull together to address gun violence in our community,” said Councilwoman Newbille.

