Police: Senior Alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment canceled

FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have located a missing man out of Fairfax who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Wayne Davis, 58, was last seen on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Main Street in Fairfax.

Police canceled the Senior Alert they put out for Davis overnight.

