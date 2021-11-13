Healthcare Pros
Police: Senior Alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment canceled

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-385-7924.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-385-7924.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FAIRFAX CO., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have located a missing man out of Fairfax who suffers from cognitive impairment.

Wayne Davis, 58, was last seen on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Main Street in Fairfax.

Police canceled the Senior Alert they put out for Davis overnight.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

