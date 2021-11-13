Police search for suspect involved in 7-11 robbery overnight
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are currently investigating a gas station robbery that occurred overnight.
Police say the robbery occurred at the 7-11 at 121 Turner Road around 3:54 a.m. The male suspect entered the business displayed a firearm and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot after receiving the money.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20 to 30 years of age, and about 5′10″ with a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black facemask, black pants with a white stripe, white shoes, and latex gloves.
No one was injured during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
