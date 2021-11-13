One person injured in Prince George house fire

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been injured in an overnight house fire that occurred in Prince George County.

Crews responded to reports of a fire shortly after 5:00 a.m. on 10885 Lawyers Road, and once they arrived they found a single-family home engulfed in flames.

All three residents were outside of the home when crews arrived, and one of the residents was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Crews were able to control the fire within a few minutes and were on the scene for an hour.

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.