Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

One person injured in Prince George house fire

One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released
One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released(Jason Coker)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been injured in an overnight house fire that occurred in Prince George County.

Crews responded to reports of a fire shortly after 5:00 a.m. on 10885 Lawyers Road, and once they arrived they found a single-family home engulfed in flames.

All three residents were outside of the home when crews arrived, and one of the residents was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

Crews were able to control the fire within a few minutes and were on the scene for an hour.

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight
Police say vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Street closures announced ahead of Richmond Marathon

Latest News

The elderly occupant was removed from the water along with their vessel.
One person has non-life-threatening injuries after water rescue
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
As of Nov. 4, over 4,000 motorcyclists have died in crashes on Virginia roadways.
DMV advising motorists and motorcyclists to use caution this fall
Missouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandate