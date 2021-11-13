One person has non-life-threatening injuries after water rescue
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An individual has non-life-threatening injuries after a water rescue in Chesterfield Saturday morning.
Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 4600 block of Woolridge Road at 11:19 a.m. The elderly occupant and their vessel were removed from the water and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
