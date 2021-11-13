One person has non-life-threatening injuries after water rescue

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An individual has non-life-threatening injuries after a water rescue in Chesterfield Saturday morning.

Update from the water rescue call at the 4600 block of Woolridge Rd at 11:19am today. CFEMS removed one elderly occupant from the water along with their vessel, transported to the ED with non life-threatening injuries.@NBC12 @8NEWS @CBS6 @RTDNEWS — Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services (@CFEMSPIO) November 13, 2021

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the 4600 block of Woolridge Road at 11:19 a.m. The elderly occupant and their vessel were removed from the water and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

