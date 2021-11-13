Officer battling life-threatening injuries after shooting outside Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an incident just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap, where an officer was shot early Saturday morning.

Posts on the Town of Big Stone Gap and Scott County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages say Officer Michael Chandler was seriously injured in the line of duty.

State police say the officer was responding to a residence on the 2500 block of Orr Street before 5 a.m.

According to VSP, the officer was taken to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.