No one injured following Holiday Inn fire off Route 17

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - No individuals were hurt following a structure fire in Stafford County on Saturday.

Just after 4:00 p.m., crews responded to the report of a fire at the Holiday Inn on 20 Sanford Drive off Route 17. Once crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews were able to locate the fire in the laundry area on the first floor and quickly extinguished it. The fire was marked under control five minutes after crews arrived.

All occupants were able to evacuate the building and no injuries were reported. The fire alarm system did activate, and occupants were able to go back into the hotel.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office was able to determine that the fire started in a laundry room and was accidental.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.