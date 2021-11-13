Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

No one injured following Holiday Inn fire off Route 17

All occupants were able to evacuate the building prior to fire crews arriving.
All occupants were able to evacuate the building prior to fire crews arriving.(Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - No individuals were hurt following a structure fire in Stafford County on Saturday.

Just after 4:00 p.m., crews responded to the report of a fire at the Holiday Inn on 20 Sanford Drive off Route 17. Once crews arrived, they reported seeing smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Crews were able to locate the fire in the laundry area on the first floor and quickly extinguished it. The fire was marked under control five minutes after crews arrived.

All occupants were able to evacuate the building and no injuries were reported. The fire alarm system did activate, and occupants were able to go back into the hotel.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office was able to determine that the fire started in a laundry room and was accidental.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight
Police say vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Street closures announced ahead of Richmond Marathon

Latest News

Today thousands of people participated in the 44th annual VCU Health Richmond Marathon, and...
“Crowd kept me going” Here the winners of the VCU Health Richmond Marathon
The elderly occupant was removed from the water along with their vessel.
One person has non-life-threatening injuries after water rescue
Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released
One person injured in Prince George house fire