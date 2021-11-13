Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Cooler Sunday, warmer again mid-week

No significant rain chances the next 7 days
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun sticks around for Sunday but temperatures turn colder for the second half of the weekend.

Saturday Evening: Dry and cold. FREEZE WARNING for eastern-most counties along the coastline through Sunday at 9:00AM. Pets and plants inside!

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s & low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance for a shower. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

