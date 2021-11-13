Forecast: Cool and dry weekend!
No significant rain chances the next 7 days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weekend expected this weekend with cooler temperatures!
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. West wind 5-15mph with gusts to 20mph. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs around 70.
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
