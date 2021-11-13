Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday in which they said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

But the appeals court rejected that argument Friday. Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote that the stay “is firmly in the public interest.”

“From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months,” Engelhardt wrote.

At least 27 states have filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules on Nov. 4. The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts where a legal challenge has been filed should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.

Administration lawyers said there is no reason to keep the vaccine mandate on hold while the court where the cases ultimately land remains undetermined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Police say vehicles that are illegally parked will be towed starting at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.
Street closures announced ahead of Richmond Marathon

Latest News

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Medicare's...
Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60
Friday was opening day for Croaker’s Spot in Manchester. It welcomed customers back for...
Richmond restaurant reopens after 8 months due to fire
No Parking enforcements went into affect 7pm Friday evening
Street closures, towing enforcement in effect ahead of Richmond marathon