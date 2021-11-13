Healthcare Pros
DMV advising motorists and motorcyclists to use caution this fall

As of Nov. 4, over 4,000 motorcyclists have died in crashes on Virginia roadways.(KWCH)
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is advising motorcyclists and motorists to use caution this fall season.

As of Nov. 4, 95 motorcyclists have died in crashes on Virginia roadways - a 17% increase from this time last year. However, the DMV says this year more motorcyclists have died in crashes this year.

DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative spoke about how to combat motorcycle crashes.

“By combining safe riding practices and safe driving practices on Virginia’s roadways, together, we can prevent crashes and significantly reduce the number of motorcyclists killed each year,” Holcomb said.

The DMV is offering these tips for motorcyclists and motorists on the road this fall:

  • Motorcycles or other smaller vehicles may appear farther away than they actually are, so take an extra moment to look before changing lanes, pulling into traffic, and turning at intersections.
  • Avoid distracted driving. The use of a cellphone or any handheld communications device while driving is illegal in Virginia. Remember, distracted driving is impaired driving, and impaired driving is always preventable.
  • Always maintain a safe following distance. Motorists and motorcyclists should practice keeping at least 3 seconds between themselves and the vehicle or motorcycle ahead.
  • Safety gear such as seat belts, helmets, and protective gear should always be properly utilized whenever operating a vehicle or motorcycle.
  • Use caution and slow down when riding through intersections. Failure to notice the presence of a motorcycle is one of the leading causes of vehicle and motorcycle collisions.

