“Crowd kept me going” Here the winners of the VCU Health Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today thousands of people participated in the 44th annual VCU Health Richmond Marathon, and people stood near the finish line to cheer on those who crossed the finish line.

Ryan Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina won the marathon - finishing 26.2 miles in 2 hours and 25 minutes. Mills says this is his first time running the Richmond marathon, and that the great atmosphere is what kept him going.

“Last 10k was the hardest, crowd kept me going - amazing race, amazing fans. Just having everyone out there to finish strong,” Mills said.

Mills says he would not have been able to perform as well as he did without the support of his wife - who is at home with their 17-month-old twins.

Caroline Hentzen of Charlottesville was the first woman to cross the finish line. She finished with a time of 2 hours 42 minutes and 23 seconds.

Hentzen says this was the first race she ran since the Richmond marathon back in 2019. She adds it was amazing to be back - especially with the nice weather.

“Training in the summer... usually you feel good and you get a good morning like today and you just go flying,” Hentzen said.

Hentzen finished 31st overall and broke her own personal record of a seven-minute pace.

Here’s a look at some of the other winners:

2021 Carmax Richmond Half Marathon:

David Cuttino from Richmond finished with a time of 53 minutes and 55 seconds

2021 Allianz Partners 8K:

Jason Weitzel from Greenville, South Carolina finished with a time of 23 minutes and 06 seconds

To check out more of the results, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.