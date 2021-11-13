Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Community Cares Event generates positive impact

Volunteers sorting through the supplies donated at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church
Volunteers sorting through the supplies donated at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mount Zion First African Baptist Church held a supply drive on Saturday, November 13, but they also had some help from the community.

Volunteers at the site say other churches participated in the same event, in order to give back.

They were also joined by the University of Virginia Police Department, who donated some of the items.

“The event is sponsored by the African American Pastor Council,” captain Bryant Hall with the UVA Police Department said. “We are proud to be a partner with the AAPC, as well as Reverend Lehman Bates, the Reverend of Ebenezer Baptist Church. So this is just a way we can give back and actually take steps forward with our community service act.”

They handed out personal care items and cleaning supplies to dozens of families. The team gave away almost all of the supplies within the first hour of the event.

“They are excited, elated, and they are just very grateful and thankful,” Lee Christian with Mount Zion First African Baptist Church said. “Every car that has come through has said, ‘I’m so thankful that you all did this. Thank you. You all are really blessed, as we really need this.’ And that’s how I know that this is so much needed.”

Because of the success and turnout on Saturday, members of the church say they would love to do another event like this soon.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police are investigating.
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting
LaTeisha Meekins, 35, of Williamsburg has been arrested and charged with second- degree murder.
Woman arrested in connection to fatal stabbing overnight
Friday was opening day for Croaker’s Spot in Manchester. It welcomed customers back for...
Richmond restaurant reopens after 8 months due to fire
Contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com....
Police investigate two separate shootings just hours apart
One of the residents was taken to the hospital, and has been released
One person injured in Prince George house fire

Latest News

You can sign up for the child tax credit online by Nov.15.
Deadline to apply for 2021 Child Tax Credit is Monday
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Broad Rock Boulevard for the report of a vehicle...
Man killed in Broad Rock Boulevard crash
Kevin Rice, 42, of Richmond was arrested and charged with robbery in relation to this incident.
Man arrested in deadly Richmond stabbing
The kitten was removed and handed to her owner.
Richmond Fire rescues kitten stuck in dash of car
The second annual Restore the Wild artwork competition will allow for artists to submit their...
Department of Wildlife Resources expands annual artwork competition