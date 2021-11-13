Chesterfield to host virtual meeting seeking public input on Comprehensive Plan updates

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is seeking public input on updates to their Comprehensive Plan through a virtual meeting.

The online meeting, hosted by the Chesterfield Planning Department will be held Nov. 30 at 7:00 p.m., and will allow for the community to provide feedback on older land uses it plans to remove from sections of the plan.

Planning officials say they are seeking to remove outdated area plans and replace their land uses with modern equivalents found within the county’s Comprehensive Plan that was adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2019.

The four area plans targeted for removal include:

These four area plans encompass about 10,000 acres of mostly developed property. County planners hope these efforts will protect existing neighborhoods, spur redevelopment and revitalization of older commercial areas and make the plan more simpler and user-friendly.

Residents and businesses interested in attending the meeting should contact planning officials here.

To view land maps for the area plans proposed to be replaced, click here.

A public hearing regarding proposed revisions to the plan is scheduled for Dec. 21.

