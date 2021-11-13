2 children killed, 2 adults injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two children are dead, and two adults were injured in a shooting in Richmond Friday evening.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Nine Mile Road around 7:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found two boys and two adult men at the scene with life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to the hospital, where the two children died.

Richmond City Council Member Cynthia Newbille was at the scene and said the two children were ages 14 and 9.

“I’m devastated by the tragedy that occurred this evening in our community, two young lives were lost and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. We will bring those who perpetrated this horrible crime to justice, and we will strengthen our efforts to curb gun violence and address the root causes that lead to these senseless acts,” Mayor Levar Stoney said.

The shooting happened outside of a convenience store in the area.

Police sources said officers are on the lookout for a red Lexus and that the driver hit something while leaving the area.

The sources also said the gunshots may have come from rifles.

“There is a vigorous investigation underway and detectives are working to collect the facts in this case. Gun violence leaves everyone traumatized and we must take a stand against violence together,” RPD Chief Gerald Smith said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

NBC12 is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.

