Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting nominees

File Photo
File Photo(wdbj7)
By Matthew Barakat
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (AP) - The Supreme Court of Virginia has rejected all three Republicans nominated to help it in its task of drawing new legislative districts to conform with the 2020 census.

In a unanimous ruling Friday, the court said nominees must be neutral and must not act as advocates of any political party. Democrats had objected to the three nominees put forth by Republicans, saying all three had a history of partisanship that was disqualifying.

The court also rejected one of the three nominees put forward by Democrats on unrelated grounds. The court ordered both parties to submit replacement nominees by Monday.

The judges are now in charge of redistricting after a newly created bipartisan commission failed to agree on maps.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond

Latest News

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University's convocation Friday.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University
The conservative "Virginia Family Foundation" has created a digital report form parents can...
Transgender policy incident report form sparks controversy with LGBTQ group
Cadets at Fishburne Military School hold Veterans Day ceremony.
Sen. Tim Kaine speaks at Fishburne Military School Veterans Day Ceremony
Federal bill creates additional funding for bridge projects
How the federal infrastructure bill could help the metro-Richmond area