Shotgun deer season begins Saturday

Buck looking into camera
Shotgun deer season in Virginia starts Saturday, and there are some regulations hunters need to know about.(WBAY)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shotgun deer season in Virginia starts Saturday, and there are some regulations hunters need to know about.

The Department of Wildlife Resources says hunters in New Kent County can hunt deer using dogs during this season, which runs Nov. 13 through Jan. 1.

Officials remind everyone that they may see hunting dogs along or on the county’s roadways, and there may be slow-moving vehicles as hunters try to retrieve their dogs. So, officials are reminding all drivers to be cautious on the road.

More regulations can be found, here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

