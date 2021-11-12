RPD: Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wound
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man that was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound has died.
Police were called around 8:38 p.m. on Thursday to the 7100 block of 7101 Jahnke Road.
Officers found a man who had been dropped off in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.