RPD: Man dropped off at hospital dies of gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said a man that was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound has died.

Police were called around 8:38 p.m. on Thursday to the 7100 block of 7101 Jahnke Road.

Officers found a man who had been dropped off in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

