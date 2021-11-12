Rezin Botanicals to give away free cannabis seeds in downtown Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Representatives from Rezin Botanicals will be giving away free cannabis seeds to those who are interested in growing cannabis at home.
The giveaway is part of a statewide effort.
The seeds will also be gifted to those who have had difficulty obtaining them under Virginia’s current laws, which:
- Outlaw the sales of seeds
- Quid pro quo transactions
- Distribution by retail outlets
The seeds will be gifted to adults by adults in accordance with Virginia’s state law on Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 North Sycamore Street in Petersburg.
