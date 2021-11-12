Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Rezin Botanicals to give away free cannabis seeds in downtown Petersburg

Representatives from Rezin Botanicals will be giving away free cannabis seeds to those who are...
Representatives from Rezin Botanicals will be giving away free cannabis seeds to those who are interested in growing cannabis at home.(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Representatives from Rezin Botanicals will be giving away free cannabis seeds to those who are interested in growing cannabis at home.

The giveaway is part of a statewide effort.

The seeds will also be gifted to those who have had difficulty obtaining them under Virginia’s current laws, which:

  • Outlaw the sales of seeds
  • Quid pro quo transactions
  • Distribution by retail outlets

The seeds will be gifted to adults by adults in accordance with Virginia’s state law on Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 North Sycamore Street in Petersburg.

