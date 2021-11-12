Healthcare Pros
Police looking for man involved in grand larceny case last month

The man is suspected of stealing over $1,500 in merchandise
The man was last seen wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a blue safety vest and a red beanie.
The man was last seen wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a blue safety vest and a red beanie.(Crime Solvers)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Stoppers are looking for the public’s help on a grand larceny crime occurring last month.

On Oct. 15 at about 9 a.m. a man was seen entering the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd in Colonial Heights. He selected several items from the grocery store and proceeded to scan his items in the store’s self-check line. After scanning, the man canceled his transaction before paying. The suspect left with over $1,500 of merchandise.

The suspect was seen on security footage wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a blue safety vest and a red beanie.

Anyone with information that may lead to the suspect is advised to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0600 or on their website.

