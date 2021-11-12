Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 5.3%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,400 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 942,837 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 1,466 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,321 deaths have been reported, with 27 deaths reported in 24 hours.

Currently, there are 825 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate decreased from 5.5% to 5.3%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,437 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 91,909 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,166,445 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 40,397 cases, 1,201 hospitalizations, 557 deaths

Henrico: 34,942 cases, 1,258 hospitalizations, 727 deaths

Richmond: 24,425 cases, 951 hospitalizations, 359 deaths

Hanover: 12,068 cases, 371 hospitalizations, 199 deaths

Petersburg: 5,063 cases, 199 hospitalizations, 103 deaths

Goochland: 2,052 cases, 71 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.