News to Know for Nov. 12: Richmond Marathon preview; Transgender policy controversy; Morning rain

Morning Scattered Showers

Dry weekend expected after Friday morning rain!

Scattered showers through the early morning then clear by the afternoon.

Rain totals up to 1/4 inch. Highs near 70.

Richmond Shootings

Richmond police an arrest has been made in the shooting of a teenage boy. Officers were called on Nov. 11 shortly after 4:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Police are investigating. (NBC12)

At the scene, police found a teenage boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police a 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm and the commission of a felony.

Richmond police said a man that was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound has died. Police were called around 8:38 p.m. on Thursday to the 7100 block of 7101 Jahnke Road.

Officers found a man who had been dropped off in a private vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Hanover Vaccine Clinic

The Chickahominy Health District along with Hanover County Public Schools will be hosting Pfizer vaccine clinics for kids ages 5-11.

Hanover County Public Schools (Hanover County Public Schools)

Today, Oak Knoll Middle School will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here. For more information, click here.

Transgender Policy Controversy

For months, school board meetings have become ground zero for hot-button issues like transgender policy in schools across the state.

Now, the conservative Virginia Family Foundation has created a digital report form parents can fill out when they believe a school system isn’t reflecting their values.

Hanover County residents addresses school board during packed special school board meeting on the school system's transgender policy. (NBC12)

To that end, the foundation created an online School Incident Report form for its #ProtectEveryKid movement.

According to the foundation’s website, the form was made to resist efforts from the state government to adopt what it calls a ‘radicalized form of transgender advocacy’ into school life.

Richmond Online Portal

The city of Richmond’s online permitting portal will be down for a system update.

Computer keyboard (Storyblocks)

During this time, users will not have access to the permitting portal from Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. through Nov. 16 at 8 a.m.

For more information, click here or call (804)-646-4169.

First Lady Northam Visit

The Richmond-area CVC moved from the Richmond Raceway to Arthur Ashe Junior Athletic Center.

First Lady, Pam Northam along with Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, will visit the center on Nov. 12 at 9:45 a.m., and meet with some kids who are getting their shots.

Virginia first lady Pam Northam. ((Source: NBC12))

The new CVC location will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots for adults as well as Pfizer shots for kids ages 5-11. Vaccine appointments for kids 5-11 must be scheduled.

What You Need To Know For Richmond Marathon

Ahead of the Richmond Marathon on Nov. 13, multiple roads and thoroughfares will be closed.

Those who are participating in the Richmond Marathon this weekend can start picking up their packets.

Running (Pexels)

You can get your packets at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 or from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 12.

Click here for a look at the weather forecast for the day of the marathon.

Final Thought

We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be - Kurt Vonnegut

