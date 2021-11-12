Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

‘Hocus Pocus 2′ production is underway

By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Production is underway for the highly anticipated sequel to the beloved 1993 film, “Hocus Pocus.”

Crews began filming for “Hocus Pocus 2″ in Rhode Island on Oct. 18. Filming is expected to wrap near the end of the year, according to government officials in Rhode Island.

Bette Middler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters who have been called back to the present day, ready to wreak havoc on the world.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” Director Anne Fletcher said in a news release.

Fletcher says the sequel will be a movie for everyone – from the fans who grew up with the original to the next generation of viewers.

Disney+ replied in a thread on Twitter, saying the Sanderson sisters are already “running amok, amok, amok!” with a release date for the film of Fall 2022.

Middler also posted about the film’s status on Twitter, saying “Sistaaaahs! ‘Tis time!”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Renovated house in Henrico caught on fire overnight

Latest News

The City of Richmond’s overall COVID-19 vaccination rate is already lagging, but health...
5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine rate ‘slightly’ behind in Virginia
Gov. Northam announces 15.6% increase in general fund revenues in Virginia
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
More than 12 million vaccines administered | Over 6.1 million people receive first vaccine dose