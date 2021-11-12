Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University's convocation Friday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Trump administration cabinet member spoke at Liberty University’s convocation Friday morning.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was Friday’s guest speaker.

With Veterans Day being celebrated Thursday, the theme of Friday’s convocation was military appreciation.

Pompeo spoke about why folks choose to serve our nation.

“In some piece of their warrior’s souls they knew they were serving America, because America is good, because this nation is fundamentally good. It is something that is worthy of defending,” said Pompeo. “They know the value of freedom.”

Pompeo also addressed the mission of the Liberty community.

He says the work they do as Christians impacts the world.

