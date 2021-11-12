Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Morning rain leads to sunshine

Temperatures turn cool into the weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry weekend expected after Friday morning rain!

Friday: Scattered showers through the early morning then clear by the afternoon. Rain totals up to 1/4 inch. Highs near 70. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy. DRY WEATHER FOR THE MARATHON/HALF MARATHON/8K. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. Light winds at sunrise then a westerly breeze by midday. 10-15 winds with gusts to 20mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

