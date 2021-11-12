Fall weather brings out Virginia black bears looking for food

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding everyone that with fall weather comes more black bear sightings.

Black bears will spend up to 20 hours a day during autumn foraging for enough food for winter. When natural foods are scarce, bears have to travel long distances and go out more often to find available food sources.

By mid-December, many bears will go into their winter dens. According to DWR, black bears do not completely hibernate and will often continue to be active during winter months, only using den sites during periods of harsh weather or when their food supply is low.

According to DWR, to keep bears from getting too close for comfort, eliminate unnatural food sources such as bird feeders, trash or pet food and secure outside buildings, openings under porches or houses and recreational vehicles to prevent a bear from using these areas as a potential den site this winter.

For more tips and information visit bearwise.org/ or dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.