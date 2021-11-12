Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Fall weather brings out Virginia black bears looking for food

File Photo
File Photo(WSAW)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is reminding everyone that with fall weather comes more black bear sightings.

Black bears will spend up to 20 hours a day during autumn foraging for enough food for winter. When natural foods are scarce, bears have to travel long distances and go out more often to find available food sources.

By mid-December, many bears will go into their winter dens. According to DWR, black bears do not completely hibernate and will often continue to be active during winter months, only using den sites during periods of harsh weather or when their food supply is low.

According to DWR, to keep bears from getting too close for comfort, eliminate unnatural food sources such as bird feeders, trash or pet food and secure outside buildings, openings under porches or houses and recreational vehicles to prevent a bear from using these areas as a potential den site this winter.

For more tips and information visit bearwise.org/ or dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/bear/.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond

Latest News

The man was last seen wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, brown boots, yellow glasses, a...
Police looking for man involved in grand larceny case last month
Workers needed across America
More Americans quit jobs in recent months than ever before
Source: Henrico County Public Schools
COVID-19 testing for Henrico winter sports athletes, coaches starts Monday
Shotgun deer season in Virginia starts Saturday, and there are some regulations hunters need to...
Shotgun deer season begins Saturday