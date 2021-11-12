Diversity Richmond responds to protests; president to retire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After employees protested last weekend, Diversity Richmond’s president is now retiring, and another official was suspended.

The organization also said it’s going to make significant changes to address people’s concerns.

Chief among those concerns was unsafe working conditions because of sexual harassment allegations the workers said were not appropriately handled.

On Thursday, Diversity Richmond’s board of directors announced an investigation into workplace practices and said its controller, Dia Idleman, was being placed on paid leave. It also said president Bill Harrison has chosen to retire.

From now on, Diversity Richmond says all staff will receive sexual harassment training, and no one who has been accused of harassment will be employed or re-hired for any reason.

For the employees, it’s raising their pay to $15 an hour, and they’ll be paid for the time they protested while scheduled to work.

