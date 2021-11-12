Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine rate ‘slightly’ behind in Virginia

The City of Richmond’s overall COVID-19 vaccination rate is already lagging, but health...
The City of Richmond’s overall COVID-19 vaccination rate is already lagging, but health officials here are hopeful more kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will show up for a dose.(WCTV)
By Henry Graff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s overall COVID-19 vaccination rate is already lagging, but health officials here are hopeful more kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will show up for a dose.

“On my birthday I want to have an escape room and I want to be able to be around my friends,” said Logan Manry, who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Logan is 10 and her sister Morgan is 8. They both got their first doses of the vaccine on Friday.

Amber Manry, their mother, brought them to a recently reopened COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Richmond.

“We talked to our allergist and he said well I trust the vaccine more than I trust COVID. So that was very reassuring,” said Amber Manry, Mother.

But, the state’s vaccine rate for its newest eligible population stands at 6.5%. Richmond and Henrico’s is under 6% for 5 to 11 year olds.

When 12 to 15 year olds could get it, the state’s vaccine rate after the first week was a little higher at 7.2%.

“We expect that some families may be waiting to see what their friends and neighbors experiences are,” said Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

Friday, Virginia First Lady Pam Northam toured the recently re-opened Arthur Ashe Center.

“To see all the tremendous work that they gone to here at Arthur Ashe to ensure that children, this is a child-friendly environment. You know as a mom myself I know it’s a parents job to worry,” said Pam Northam, First Lady of Virginia.

The clinic serves adults and children, but has more kid-friendly features like closed off areas to get a vaccine.

“All of these things we’re hoping will encourage other parents to bring out their own kids to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

To find an appointment at a clinic like this, you can go to www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police say a man was given a summons for disorderly conduct and another man was ticketed at the...
Two men detained at Virginia War Memorial in Richmond
Police are investigating.
Arrest made in shooting of teenage boy in Richmond
Hanover County
Gov. Northam announces food distributor will invest over $80 million in Hanover County
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Renovated house in Henrico caught on fire overnight

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in VA.
Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate decreases to 5.3%
There are concerns about kids' COVID cases on the rise, vaccine inequity and the risk of...
COVID vaccinations for kids ramp up but other threats, including measles, loom
Andrew Wenk helped 340 Afghans flee the Taliban in September
‘These people basically put their lives on the line’: Richmond Marathon runner helps Afghan refugees seek haven in US
Both VCU and the University of Richmond played their basketball season openers Tuesday with...
Safety measures in place for season opener for VCU & University of Richmond basketball