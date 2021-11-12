5-11 year old COVID-19 vaccine rate ‘slightly’ behind in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s overall COVID-19 vaccination rate is already lagging, but health officials here are hopeful more kids between the ages of 5 and 11 will show up for a dose.

“On my birthday I want to have an escape room and I want to be able to be around my friends,” said Logan Manry, who received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Logan is 10 and her sister Morgan is 8. They both got their first doses of the vaccine on Friday.

Amber Manry, their mother, brought them to a recently reopened COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Richmond.

“We talked to our allergist and he said well I trust the vaccine more than I trust COVID. So that was very reassuring,” said Amber Manry, Mother.

But, the state’s vaccine rate for its newest eligible population stands at 6.5%. Richmond and Henrico’s is under 6% for 5 to 11 year olds.

When 12 to 15 year olds could get it, the state’s vaccine rate after the first week was a little higher at 7.2%.

“We expect that some families may be waiting to see what their friends and neighbors experiences are,” said Dr. Vanessa Walker Harris, Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

Friday, Virginia First Lady Pam Northam toured the recently re-opened Arthur Ashe Center.

“To see all the tremendous work that they gone to here at Arthur Ashe to ensure that children, this is a child-friendly environment. You know as a mom myself I know it’s a parents job to worry,” said Pam Northam, First Lady of Virginia.

The clinic serves adults and children, but has more kid-friendly features like closed off areas to get a vaccine.

“All of these things we’re hoping will encourage other parents to bring out their own kids to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Dr. Melissa Viray, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts.

To find an appointment at a clinic like this, you can go to www.vaccinate.virginia.gov.

