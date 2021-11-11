Healthcare Pros
Youngkin names committee to steer transition to governorship

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office News Release) - Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin has announced key members of his transition team designed to “lay the foundation for the Youngkin administration to begin delivering on its promises on Day One.”

“In order to change the trajectory of our great Commonwealth, we can’t operate on government time,” said Youngkin. “We’re going to do things differently. That’s why this incredible transition team represents various backgrounds—business owners, law enforcement officers, veterans, healthcare providers, and most importantly, parents—who will bring an array of experience and fresh perspectives that will pave the way for a transformation where Virginia soars and never settles.”

The Transition Steering Committee will be led by Transition Director Jeff Goettman and co-chaired by the Honorable Kay Coles James and Senator Steve Newman (R-23).

The committee consists of the following:

  • Melissa Ball of Hanover County;
  • Delegate Kathy Byron of Bedford County;
  • Lindsey Burke of Fairfax County;
  • Rooz Dadabhoy of Henrico County;
  • Dr. Nancy Dye of the City of Roanoke;
  • Brad Hobbs of the City of Virginia Beach;
  • Former Secretary Aubrey Lane of the City of Virginia Beach;
  • Former Secretary Robert Martinez of the City of Norfolk;
  • Tian Olson of Fairfax County;
  • Tim Parrish of Prince William County;
  • Sheriff Hank Partin of Montgomery County; and
  • Town Council Member Amanda Pillion of the Town of Abingdon.

Youngkin will also be advised by four former governors of Virginia as Honorary Co-Chairs: Robert F. McDonnell; James S. Gilmore, III; George F. Allen and L. Douglas Wilder.

Youngkin’s office previously launched its transition website and application portal at youngkintransition.com. Applicants who wish to serve the Commonwealth in the Youngkin administration must apply online.

