Virginia’s first veteran service center opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - To help celebrate Veterans Day, Virginia’s first veteran service center opened in Richmond.

Vetlink held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

The new center will help veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

They can take showers, get hot meals, make phone calls or just get out of the weather.

Vetlink has been in the community for about 10 years, but now they say they are excited to have an actual building.

