Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Cider Week returns

Hard cider
Hard cider(WCAX)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Cider Week returns once again!

From Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 21, cideries all around Virginia will host tastings, workshops and paired dinners.

The event also comes ahead of CiderCon 2022, Feb. 1-4, 2022, in Richmond.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to this year’s Virginia Cider Week celebrations,” states Anne Shelton, President of the Virginia Association of Cider Makers and the General Manager of Albemarle CiderWorks. “We have over 20 participating cideries from across the state pouring dozens of varieties of locally sourced and responsibly produced hard ciders. We encourage everyone to take in as many events and tastings as possible to sample what Virginia cider makers do best!

The week of celebration leads to VA Cider Celebration at Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on Nov. 20 from noon until 6 p.m.

“The event features over 20 cideries from all over the Commonwealth, including Albemarle Ciderworks, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Buskey Cider, Courthouse Creek Cider, and Sly Clyde Ciderworks,” a release said. More information can be found here.

Organizers released the following schedule for other featured events:

Fall Fest!

The Wool Factory, Charlottesville - Sunday, Nov. 14, 12-5 p.m.

This harvest celebration features a pig roast and an array of Virginia cider, wine, and beer. Details, here.

Cider & Cheese: Back to the Basics

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond - Monday, Nov. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.

We’re hosting our annual workshop with Maggie Bradshaw from Truckle Cheesemongers and Rachel Juhl from Essex Street Cheese. Join us for a fun evening tasting butter, cheese, and cider. Tickets here.

Cider Pairing Dinner

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond - Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Award-winning Chef David Dunlap of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen has paired four courses with four ciders, all carefully selected and created. Check out the menu and additional information here.

Tasting Pop-Up

Fine Creek Brewing, Powhatan - Sunday, Nov. 21, 12-3 p.m.

Visit the beautiful Fine Creek property and enjoy tastes of four different ciders. Draft pours and bottles to-go will also be available.

Tap Takeover

The Birch, Norfolk - Dates TBD

Our very first Hampton Roads wholesale partner will feature Blue Bee Cider on draft during Cider Week VA. Look for rare vintage ciders from past years!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to Southside Plaza for reports of a shooting.
‘It’s real sad’: Police identify man shot, killed on GRTC bus in Richmond
Snowy scenes could be tough to come by across Central Virginia this winter.
Central Virginia’s 2021/2022 winter outlook
The incoming Republican governor is also talking to NBC12 about the transition of power and his...
Governor-Elect Youngkin lays out day one priorities for administration
Virginia State Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Dinwiddie.
Police: Driver killed after crossing center line on Route 1, crashing into SUV
Cecil Jordan
Powhatan man safely located after last seen walking away from home

Latest News

To help celebrate Veterans Day, Virginia’s first veteran service center opened in Richmond.
Virginia’s first veteran service center opens in Richmond
The Department of Public Works will be holding a hiring event on Nov. 12.
Department of Public Works to hold hiring event this week
Virginia War Memorial
‘We have to honor our veterans’: Hundreds gather for Veterans Day Ceremony as new exhibit is unveiled
This event is to help provide employment opportunities and other resources.
Clean Harbors/Safety Kleen to host free hiring event in Prince George