RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Cider Week returns once again!

From Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 21, cideries all around Virginia will host tastings, workshops and paired dinners.

The event also comes ahead of CiderCon 2022, Feb. 1-4, 2022, in Richmond.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to this year’s Virginia Cider Week celebrations,” states Anne Shelton, President of the Virginia Association of Cider Makers and the General Manager of Albemarle CiderWorks. “We have over 20 participating cideries from across the state pouring dozens of varieties of locally sourced and responsibly produced hard ciders. We encourage everyone to take in as many events and tastings as possible to sample what Virginia cider makers do best!”

The week of celebration leads to VA Cider Celebration at Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on Nov. 20 from noon until 6 p.m.

“The event features over 20 cideries from all over the Commonwealth, including Albemarle Ciderworks, Blue Toad Hard Cider, Buskey Cider, Courthouse Creek Cider, and Sly Clyde Ciderworks,” a release said. More information can be found here.

Organizers released the following schedule for other featured events:

Fall Fest!

The Wool Factory, Charlottesville - Sunday, Nov. 14, 12-5 p.m.

This harvest celebration features a pig roast and an array of Virginia cider, wine, and beer. Details, here.

Cider & Cheese: Back to the Basics

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond - Monday, Nov. 15, 6:30-8 p.m.

We’re hosting our annual workshop with Maggie Bradshaw from Truckle Cheesemongers and Rachel Juhl from Essex Street Cheese. Join us for a fun evening tasting butter, cheese, and cider. Tickets here.

Cider Pairing Dinner

Blue Bee Cider, Richmond - Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7-9 p.m.

Award-winning Chef David Dunlap of Midlothian Chef’s Kitchen has paired four courses with four ciders, all carefully selected and created. Check out the menu and additional information here.

Tasting Pop-Up

Fine Creek Brewing, Powhatan - Sunday, Nov. 21, 12-3 p.m.

Visit the beautiful Fine Creek property and enjoy tastes of four different ciders. Draft pours and bottles to-go will also be available.

Tap Takeover

The Birch, Norfolk - Dates TBD

Our very first Hampton Roads wholesale partner will feature Blue Bee Cider on draft during Cider Week VA. Look for rare vintage ciders from past years!

