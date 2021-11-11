Veterans Day events happening around central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Nov. 11, Veterans Day events will be held around central Virginia to honor those who risked their lives to serve our country.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield County will be honoring a U.S. Navy Veteran and the county’s Uncle Sam along with others who served during its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

The event, sponsored by Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia will be held on Nov. 11 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chesterfield County Historic 1917 Courthouse Green at 10011 Iron Bridge Road.

Artifacts from the plantation will be on display for the day in the Chesterfield County Museum, located behind the 1917 Chesterfield County Courthouse.

This is free and open to the public.

St. Edward-Epiphany Catholic School will be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 9 a.m., where 50-60 local veterans will attend. The Benedictine College Preparatory School’s Color Guard will also be featured. After the ceremony, there will be a “Red, White and Blue” Pancake breakfast for veterans.

Colonial Heights

American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting Veterans Day Ceremonies at the Colonial Heights War Memorial.

The ceremonies will be located on The Boulevard across from the Colonial Heights Court House, and the program is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The event is free to the public, and everyone is invited to attend to help honor those who served. Parking will be available for those individuals who wish to attend at the Courthouse located at 550 Boulevard. Virginia Military Institute Cadel Laurel Wallace will address the crowd this year.

Following the ceremony, refreshments will be provided at the American Legion Post 284 at 505 Springdale Avenue.

Hanover

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 in Hanover County at Hanover Wayside Park.

Veterans of the Hanover County Sheriff’s department will perform the Rifle Salute. George Navas, Chairman of the Hanover County Veterans Memorial Committee, will serve as Master of Ceremonies and Kelly Schips of American Legion Post 175 will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hanover Wayside Park is located at 8225 Hanover Wayside Road, Hanover, off of U.S. Route 301, approximately a mile north of Hanover High School. Parking will be available at Hanover Wayside Park.

Richmond

The Virginia War Memorial will be hosting this year’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony and will open a new exhibit to the public this Veterans Day honoring Virginia heroes.

“Who They Were: Lives Worth Remembering” will officially open on Nov. 11 following the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. the same day.

The ceremony will be held at the Heilman Amphitheater. If there is inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors at the Veterans Hall in the C. Kenneth Wright Pavilion.

