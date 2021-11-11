VDH adds COVID vaccination information for children 5-11 to dashboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has added COVID-19 vaccination information for children ages 5-11 on its dashboard.

The new information can be found under the vaccination information under the demographics tab.

“Vaccination count for the 5-11 age group has been added to the dashboard along with the percentage of the population with at least one dose by age group,” a release said.

The dashboard, which is updated daily, also gives total vaccinations and percentages for other age groups.

“So far, we’ve seen high interest among parents of young children who want to get them protected from COVID-19. This is an important step in keeping our children safe from severe disease. It also helps decrease disruptions at school because children won’t have to be pulled out of classes for quarantine if they are fully vaccinated,” said Virginia’s vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula, MD, MPH.

There are about 723,000 children ages 5-11 who are eligible for the vaccination. As of Nov. 10, 35,227 children have received their first dose.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.